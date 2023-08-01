Women's World Cup roundup: Australia routs Canada

Hayley Raso recorded a first-half brace on Monday as Australia advanced to the knockout round with a 4-0 victory over Canada in a Group B clash at the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

Raso scored in the ninth and 39th minutes, Mary Fowler tallied in the 58th and Steph Catley converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time for Australia (2-1-0).

Kailen Sheridan made two saves for Canada (1-1-1), which was unable to take advantage of a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.

The Canadians failed to advance out of the group stage for the first time since 2011.

Nigeria 0, Ireland 0

Chiamaka Nnadozie made one save in their match at Brisbane, Australia, to help the Nigerians advance into the knockout round for just the third time in their history.

Uchenna Kanu nearly opened the scoring with a prime chance early in the second half for Nigeria (1-0-2), which only needed a draw in the Group B match to avoid being eliminated.

Courtney Brosnan made the save on that chance and one other one for Ireland (0-2-1), which was eliminated from the tournament.

Japan 4, Spain 0

Hinata Miyazawa scored two goals to help Japan claim the top spot in Group C with a rout of Spain in Wellington, New Zealand.

Miyazawa scored in the 12th and 40th minutes, Riko Ueki tallied in the 29th minute and Mina Tanaka also converted for Japan (3-0-0).

The Japanese will face Norway in the knockout round on Saturday in Wellington.

Misa Rodriguez made one save for Spain (2-1-0), which will challenge Switzerland on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Zambia 3, Costa Rica 1

Lushomo Mweemba, Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji each scored a goal to lift Zambia to its first-ever win at the Women's World Cup at Hamilton, New Zealand.

Catherine Musonda finished with two saves for Zambia (1-2-0), which finished in third place in Group C.

Melissa Herrera scored in the 47th minute for winless Costa Rica (0-3-0).