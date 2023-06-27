Women's World Cup opener sold out: Tournament boss

WELLINGTON: Co-hosts Australia will play their opening game of next month's Women's World Cup in front of a full house, a senior FIFA official told AFP on Tuesday (Jun 27).

Dave Beeche, chief executive of the Women's World Cup, said the Matildas' opener against Ireland on Jul 20 has sold out at Sydney's Stadium Australia, which can hold around 80,000 fans.

"There is currently nothing available," he said.

Beeche also expects a capacity crowd the same day in Auckland where tournament co-hosts New Zealand - the "Football Ferns" - open their campaign against Norway.

"It's going to be a massive day for women's football," he said of the double-header on either side of the Tasman Sea.

With less than 25 days until kick-off, the tournament boss says only a "few thousand" tickets are left for New Zealand's opening game at Eden Park, where capacity will be just under 40,000.