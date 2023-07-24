Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina

AUCKLAND: Substitute Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina in their Women's World Cup opener at Eden Park on Monday (Jul 24), denying the South Americans a first win at the global football showpiece.

Veteran striker Girelli, 33, replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and needed only four minutes to make an impact, beating goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a fine header to seal a hard-fought victory.

Italy play Sweden in Wellington on Saturday. The two teams are level on points but Sweden hold a slender advantage in Group G, topping the group on number of goals scored thanks to their 2-1 win over South Africa on Sunday.

"When you have a player like Cristiana Girelli on the bench and you see that you can't actually score ... my choice was very simple," Italy coach Milena Bertolini said.

"She's a weapon for us. We had a lot of the ball but just couldn't get it into the net. And so having a player like her on the bench, it's natural that you ask her to take to the pitch."