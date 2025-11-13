Wood faces nervous wait as Stokes shines in England warm-up match

PERTH, Australia :Fast bowler Mark Wood left the field on Thursday complaining of hamstring stiffness after bowling eight overs for an England XI against a second-string England Lions side during an Ashes warm-up game north of Perth.

The visitors will await the results of scans before determining if the 35-year-old Wood plays any further part in the tour match, their only official hit-out before the first test against Australia at Perth Stadium starts on November 21.

"That's part of being an extremely fast bowler. I haven't seen him yet and I haven't spoken to him so I don't know his current situation, we'll see what happens tomorrow," England vice-captain Harry Brook told reporters.

In another blow to England's test preparations, 30-year-old pace bowler Brydon Carse did not make it to the ground, remaining at the team hotel due to illness.

Skipper Ben Stokes sparkled in his first game since injuring his shoulder against India in July, recording figures of 6-52 from 16 overs as the Lions made 382 all out at stumps on day one of the three-day game.

"It's good to have him back in the side and leading from the front," said Brook.

"We haven't spent much time together in the recent few months. To get back together as a group, get out on the pitch and work towards 10 wickets was a successful day."

Pacemen Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer acclimatised with one wicket apiece. Will Jacks top-scored with 84 while Joe Root, assuming spin duties, will be hoping for more success with the bat having conceded an average eight runs an over with figures of 1-117.

"It's not going to be easy (batting on Friday), it's not going to be light work out there. It's going to be a challenge and (the Lions bowlers) are going to want to prove a point," said Brook.

Nestled on the edge of the Swan Valley wine region 30 minutes out of Perth, Lilac Hill was once a regular stop for sides passing through Western Australia, with a festival-like atmosphere and a local team invariably including retired champions drawing big crowds.

The picturesque ground fell out of favour in the late 2000s when hectic modern scheduling made it difficult to accommodate fixtures beyond major venues.

But it received a reprieve this season with the WACA currently in use to host a Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia and Queensland, where Australia all-rounder Cameron Green found form for the home side with 94.