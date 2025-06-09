Wood makes mark on England comeback

BRISTOL, England :England bowler Luke Wood said he was just trying to make his mark after being named player of the match in a T20 victory over West Indies in Bristol on Sunday, nearly two years after his last international appearance.

In a match dominated by some formidable hitting, Wood was England's stand-out bowler, with two wickets, including one with the very first ball of the contest.

Wood, who finished with figures of 2-25, struck Evin Lewis on the pads to get England off to a perfect start in his first appearance since September 2023.

"It's my first game in an England shirt for a year and half. I'm just trying to make my mark when you get a chance to do so, it was nice to get a run out and nice to win a game," he said after England clinched a four-wicket victory to seal the three-match series.

"First game back, a wicket always settles you down a bit. A bit of nerves, but I enjoyed it. They didn't announce the team until we got here today, anticipation is more nerve-wracking, when you get on the field it's OK."

Wood was the latest England bowler to shine on their return to the team after Liam Dawson took four wickets on his international comeback after nearly three years out in the first T20.

Dawson had a less profitable outing in Bristol, taking 0-43 in a match dominated by both sides' big hitters.

The tourists hit 15 sixes on their way to an imposing total of 196-6 and England followed that 10 of their own as they claimed victory with nine balls to spare.

"We had a lot of fun out there," said England captain Harry Brook, who continued his excellent start in the role with a second straight series win over the West Indies after a 3-0 whitewash in the one-dayers.

"We chased the score beautifully. It was a very good performance.

"We have a lot of depth. Small boundaries here, we always felt they were under par by 30 runs."