England set West Indies target of 286 runs on final day

England set West Indies a victory target of 286 runs on Saturday, declaring just before lunch on the final day of the first test in North Sound on the island of Antigua.

Captain Joe Root completed an almost effortless century before declaring on 349 for six wickets at the Viv Richards Stadium.

It was the 24th century of his career, putting him second only to Alistair Cook's 33 among England players.

Root brought up his century with a single, removing his helmet to acknowledge the crowd as a stiff breeze tousled his hair.

He was eventually clean bowled by Alzarri Joseph for 109 while trying to manufacture a shot through the leg side as England chased quick runs.

His century followed a 121 by Zak Crawley, who was bowled by a Jason Holder yorker, ending a 201-run partnership between the pair.

England fast bowler Mark Wood will not take part in the West Indies second innings due to a sore right elbow.

The match is the first in a three-test series in the Caribbean, where England have enjoyed little success in the past half century, winning only one series.

