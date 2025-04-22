Wood on target as Forest beat Tottenham to go third

LONDON :Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood scored his 19th Premier League goal of the season in 2-1 away victory at Tottenham Hotspur which sent his side third in the table on Monday.

Back-to-back league defeats had slowed Forest's push for Champions League qualification but they got back on track thanks mainly to a superb start in north London.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side took the lead after five minutes when a corner fell to Elliot Anderson who found the net with a deflected drive. Wood then had a goal disallowed before doubling Forest's lead with a glancing header in the 16th minute.

Tottenham improved after their calamitous start and Richarlison rewarded their pressure with a powerful header to beat Matz Sels in the 87th to set up a nervy finale.

Forest hung on though to move above Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United in the race for a top-five finish with 60 points. Europa League semi-finalists Tottenham are 16th with 37 after an 18th league defeat of the season.