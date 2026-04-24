Woodman in contention as Slot faces Liverpool goalkeeper shortage

April 24 : Liverpool's third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman could feature in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace, manager Arne Slot said as he tries to manage a goalkeeping crisis.

The 29-year-old made his first Liverpool appearance in last weekend's 2-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton after Giorgi Mamardashvili, who had been playing in place of injured Alisson Becker, was forced off in the second half.

"Giorgi will definitely not be available and not for the upcoming weeks," Slot told reporters.

"Ali is close to return of play. Let's see if (Saturday) comes too early. That leaves Freddie Woodman as an option, who is definitely fit."

Slot said Liverpool's decision to sign an experienced third goalkeeper was made with such scenarios in mind.

"Usually you don't need him that much, but there could be situations when one is injured and one is suspended — or in this case, more than one unavailable," the 47-year-old manager said.

"He has the experience to play even at Premier League (level) but definitely at Championship level.

"He's ready for it but it will always be helpful if the fans support him."

Slot also confirmed defender Joe Gomez is available again after missing the derby through injury, while midfielder Wataru Endo is making good progress and could return before the end of the season.

Despite discussions already under way about next season and Slot's future, he said his focus remains firmly on the short term and Liverpool's push for a top-five finish.

"Margins are small. One or two results can make a big difference. Two weeks ago we weren't five points clear of the number six and two results later we are," he said.

"It can also go both ways, so my full focus is on Palace."

Liverpool have faced Palace three times this season without a win, and Slot highlighted the challenge posed by Oliver Glasner's side.

"They have a very good manager who is able to bring a lot of discipline in that team. It's really hard to create chances against them," he said.

"They have conceded the least goals after Arsenal, so that tells you a lot."

Liverpool, fifth on 55 points, host 13th-placed Palace on Saturday as they continue their bid for Champions League qualification.