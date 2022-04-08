Logo
Woods again in Masters spotlight as second round underway
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2022 Tiger Woods of the U.S. tees off on the 11th during the first round REUTERS/Mike Segar

08 Apr 2022 08:35PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 08:35PM)
AUGUSTA, Ga. : South Korea's Im Sung-jae takes a one shot lead into the second round of the Masters on Friday but the spotlight remains locked on Tiger Woods as he looks to take the next step in his comeback from a career-threatening car crash by making the cut at the year's first major.

Woods had Augusta National and the entire golf world buzzing on Thursday as he carded a one-under 71 in what was his first competitive round in 508 days to start Friday in a tie for 10th, four back of the leader.

It was a remarkable display from Woods coming just 14 months after doctors had considered the possibility of having to amputate his right leg that had been mangled in the single car accident.

The 46-year-old will need to deliver something special again on Friday as he puts his injured leg to the test on the undulating layout, considered one of golf's more challenging walks.

After an early tee time on Thursday, Woods will benefit from a little extra-time to recover. The 15-time major winner and playing partners South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann are scheduled to go out in the afternoon wave at 1:41pm ET (1741 GMT).

Scotland's Sandy Lyle and amateur Stewart Hagestad were the first off under sunny skies at 8am (1200 GMT) as another large crowd made their way onto the grounds.

While Woods' comeback has grabbed most of the attention, the second round is shaping up intriguingly, with a tightly packed leaderboard.

Cameron Smith, who in March won golf's unofficial fifth major the Players Championship, lurks one back of the front running Im.

Right behind the Australian are world number one Scottie Scheffler, 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, 2016 Masters winner Briton Danny Willett and Niemann.

Smith and Im have come close to a Green Jacket once before, finishing in a tie for second behind Johnson two years ago.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Augusta. Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

