Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship

Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - December 18, 2021 Tiger Woods of the U.S. and Charlie Woods line up a putt during the first round REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - December 18, 2021 Tiger Woods of the U.S. and Charlie Woods during the first round REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - December 18, 2021 Charlie Woods in action during the first round as father Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks on REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. - December 18, 2021 Tiger Woods of the U.S. alongside son Charlie Woods during the first round REUTERS/Joe Skipper
19 Dec 2021 06:54AM (Updated: 19 Dec 2021 07:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tiger Woods looked solid but not entirely pain-free on his return to competition after a car crash in February that shattered his leg, teaming up with his 12-year-old son Charlie to shoot a bogey-free 62 at the PNC Championship on Saturday(Dec 18).

Woods received a huge ovation from spectators after he crushed his tee-shot on the par-four first hole onto the fairway on a warm day at the relaxed non-PGA Tour event in Orlando.

Tiger and Charlie wore matching peach-coloured shirts and black trousers playing alongside Justin Thomas and his dad Mike at the tournament, which features 19 father-son pairs and the father-daughter team of Nelly Korda and her dad Petr.

Team Woods finished tied for fifth place, three strokes behind leaders Team Cink going into Sunday's second and final round.

"It was awesome," a smiling Woods said after the round, where he and Charlie had 10 birdies.

"It was a boatload of fun for all of us. Charlie and I had a great day playing with the Thomas family. It just couldn't get any better than that."

Thomas said he was "blown away" by Tiger's game.

"Some of the shots he was hitting and the speed that he had was just awesome," he said.

The tournament marks Team Woods's second time playing in the competition, having finished seventh last year.

Woods has said he is a long way from being able to compete in a PGA Tour event after the one-car accident near Los Angeles 10 months ago nearly led to his leg being amputated.

He used a cart to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club and looked to have a slight limp when walking. He grimaced in apparent discomfort after hitting a tee shot on the par-four 16th.

"Oh yeah, I'm tired," Woods said.

"Even though I had the chance to ride the cart, I'm not in golf shape.

"Like anything, if you don't have to endure it you start slowing down. It's nice to have a partner who can hit drives like he did and make a few putts."

Woods, who endured four back surgeries and multiple knee operations in his career before undergoing a back fusion procedure in 2017, has not set a time frame to return to the PGA Tour but said last month he would love to play in the British Open next July.

The 45-year-old American is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82, and his 15 major championships puts him three shy of Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major titles.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us