Woods closes with two-over 73 at Riviera, says 'headed in right direction'

Tiger Woods was unable to mount a final-day charge on Sunday (Feb 19) at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, but after completing 72 holes on the PGA Tour for the first time in nearly a year the American said he was making progress.

Woods carded a two-over-par 73 at Riviera Country Club that left him one under on the week and well out of contention just a day after electrifying fans with a 67 that was lower than all but two other golfers.

Still, the event marked the first time Woods completed four rounds on the PGA Tour since last April's Masters where he competed for the first time since sustaining traumatic injuries in a near-fatal February 2021 car accident.

"It's progress, headed in the right direction," Woods, 47, told reporters after his first competitive event since last July's British Open. "It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.

"My team has been fantastic in getting my body recovered day to day and getting me ready to play each and every day."

Woods has made no secret that physical limitations would be his biggest hurdle going forward but looked mostly comfortable all week at Riviera compared to last year when he was noticeably limping on his surgically repaired right leg.

The 15-times major champion got the final round off to a nice start as he drained a 14-foot birdie putt at the opening hole but reached the turn at two over following a five-hole stretch during which he made three bogeys.

Woods mixed two birdies with a pair of bogeys the rest of the way.

When asked about his schedule, specifically as it pertains to tune-up events ahead of the April 6-9 Masters, Woods remained non-committal.

"Here's the deal: Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more," said Woods.

"That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't. That's just going to be my future.

"So my intent last year was to play in all four majors, I got three of the four. Hopefully this year I can get all four and maybe sprinkle in a few here and there.

"But that's it for the rest of my career. I know that and I understand that. That's just my reality."