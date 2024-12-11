Woods to compete with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods, who has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, will play with his son Charlie at next week's PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The Dec. 21-22 event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is a 36-hole tournament with a field comprised of 20 major champions and a family member.

Woods, who underwent microdecompression surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September, and his son have competed in the PNC Championship in each of the last four years and finished runners-up in 2021.

"I'm very excited to head back to the PNC Championship next week with Charlie," said Woods. "Playing together is something we look forward to and it’s always more special when you’re surrounded by friends and family."

Woods recently sat out the limited-field tournament he hosts in the Bahamas saying he was not tournament sharp but the PNC Championship is a more laid-back event that allows players to use golf carts.

Among those competing at this year's PNC Championship are tournament debutants and former Masters champions Fred Couples and Trevor Immelman.