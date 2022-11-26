Logo
Sport

Woods to compete with son Charlie at PNC Championship in December
Woods to compete with son Charlie at PNC Championship in December

FILE PHOTO: Dec 19, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods plays his shot on the 17th tee during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
FILE PHOTO: Dec 19, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods reading the putt on the fifth green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course.
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 15, 2020 Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 4th hole during the final round
26 Nov 2022 01:13AM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 01:13AM)
Tiger Woods, who has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, has added a third December event to his calendar as he agreed to play with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The Dec. 17-18 event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is a 36-hole tournament with a field comprised of 20 major champions and a family member and sets up what will be a busy finish to the year for Woods.

Limited to three events so far this year due to the effects of injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash, Woods has added the Dec. 1-4 Hero World Challenge to his schedule and will play a 12-hole, made-for-TV exhibition dubbed "The Match" on Dec. 10.

Source: Reuters

