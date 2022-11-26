Woods to compete with son Charlie at PNC Championship in December

Tiger Woods, who has not competed since missing the cut at the British Open in July, has added a third December event to his calendar as he agreed to play with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, tournament organisers said on Friday.

The Dec. 17-18 event at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club is a 36-hole tournament with a field comprised of 20 major champions and a family member and sets up what will be a busy finish to the year for Woods.

Limited to three events so far this year due to the effects of injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash, Woods has added the Dec. 1-4 Hero World Challenge to his schedule and will play a 12-hole, made-for-TV exhibition dubbed "The Match" on Dec. 10.