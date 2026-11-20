Nov 19 : Tiger Woods will design Northern Ireland's first new championship links golf course in more than 100 years, his firm TGR Design said in a social media post on Thursday.

The 15-times major champion's course architecture company unveiled plans for Bellarena Golf Links on Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast, about 20 miles west of Royal Portrush, which has hosted The Open Championship three times.

Hospitality group Galgorm Collection and Reef Destinations, partners in the development, said they expected construction to begin in 2027, subject to planning approval. Galgorm has previously said the course would open in 2029.

"Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one on the Causeway Coast is a special opportunity for our team," Woods said in a joint press release issued by Galgorm Collection and U.S.-based Reef Destinations.

"We want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of this coastline, with a course that challenges the best players and is fun for everyone who plays it."

Bellarena will be TGR Design's first project in Europe.

Woods will end more than two years away from official competition when he tees it up at next month's Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event he hosts in the Bahamas.