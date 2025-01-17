Woods-hosted PGA Tour event to be relocated due to LA wildfires

The PGA Tour event that Tiger Woods was scheduled to host in Southern California next month will be played at an alternate venue due to the massive wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles, the U.S.-based circuit said on Thursday.

The Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour Signature Event that has a $20 million purse and benefits Woods' TGR Foundation, will still be played from Feb. 13-16 but not at its typical home of Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.

The PGA Tour, which is identifying ways the tournament can support the Los Angeles community and relief efforts, did not mention potential replacement venues or even whether the event would remain in California.

"In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis Invitational will be played at an alternate location," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

"A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days."

Established in 1926, Riviera has been the long-time home of the Genesis Invitational and is slated to host the men's and women's golf competitions at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The nearly century-old Riviera Country Club is located within the fire evacuation zone but has not been damaged by the nearby fires.

The decision to move the event came two days after Woods, speaking following his TGL debut, said they were trying to sort things out and the focus was not so much on the tournament but on those who were struggling and had lost their homes.

"As far as the Genesis, we're trying to just figure everything out and make sure that everyone is safe and we have meetings scheduled going forward," said Woods.

"But as of right now we're not really focused on the tournament. It's more about what we can do to help everyone who's struggling, who's lost homes and had their lives changed."