Woods joins Jordan, James in billionaire club - Forbes
FILE PHOTO: May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tiger Woods looks on from the second tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Cast member LeBron James attends a premiere for the film "Hustle" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Michael Jordan at halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
11 Jun 2022 01:03PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 01:03PM)
Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion, business magazine Forbes reported.

The 15-times major winner, who returned to competition at the Masters in April 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, has made over $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and other ventures, according to Forbes.

Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82, but Forbes said his winnings from golf account for less than 10 per cent of his career earnings, with the bulk of his net worth attributed to endorsements with brands like Nike and Rolex.

The 46-year-old has achieved billionaire status despite not being involved in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Earlier this month, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told the Washington Post that Woods had turned down an offer that was "mind-blowingly enormous" in the high nine figures.

Six-times NBA champion Jordan was the first athlete to reach the milestone, and was joined by four-times NBA champion LeBron James just last week, after the magazine estimated the Los Angeles Lakers player's worth at $1 billion.

Source: Reuters

