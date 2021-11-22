Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Woods posts first video of him practicing since Feb. car crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Woods posts first video of him practicing since Feb car crash

Woods posts first video of him practicing since Feb car crash

Tiger Woods of the US on the 4th hole during the final round. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

22 Nov 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 02:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tiger Woods posted a short video showing him hitting golf balls on a driving range on Sunday, nine months after the 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries that required surgery following a car crash in Southern California.

"Making progress," Woods wrote in the caption to his Twitter post, which marked the first time he has been seen swinging a club since the February accident.

The video will boost hopes that the 45-year-old American can return to competitive golf after the accident raised doubts about whether he could make another comeback. He previously had to take time out from the sport following a series of injury setbacks, including surgery on his back five times.

"We LOVE to see it!," the US Ryder Cup Team official Twitter account said in response to the video.

"Keep going @TigerWoods, we're all cheering for you."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us