Woods returns to Hero World Challenge

Former world number one Tiger Woods said on Wednesday he would be returning to play in this year's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods said on Twitter he would be in the field for the annual charity tournament he hosts along with fellow American Kevin Kisner and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.

The 46-year-old Woods has played in three majors this year after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

The 15-times major champion and 82-times PGA Tour winner finished 47th in the Masters in April. Woods withdrew in pain from the PGA Championship after the third round and missed the cut at the British Open in July.

The field for the Dec. 1-4 Hero World Challenge includes seven top-10 players in the rankings, led by Masters winner and world number two Scottie Scheffler.