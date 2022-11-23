Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Woods wins Player Impact Program, collects US$15 million bonus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Woods wins Player Impact Program, collects US$15 million bonus

Woods wins Player Impact Program, collects US$15 million bonus

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 15, 2022 Tiger Woods of the U.S. acknowledges the fans after holing on the 18th and finishing his second round REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

23 Nov 2022 05:12AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tiger Woods has won the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program (PIP) for a second consecutive year and with it the US$15 million bonus given to the winner, according to results obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Woods has played only nine rounds of golf across three majors in 2022 but remains the game's top draw as defined by the PIP, which measures a player's popularity based on five criteria like media mentions and broadcast exposure.

World number one Rory McIlroy was rewarded with US$12 million as the runner-up while Jordan Spieth (US$9 million), Justin Thomas (US$7.5 million) and Jon Rahm (US$6 million) rounded out the top five, according to the memo sent to players.

Woods finished first in four of the five PIP categories, the only exception coming in "TV Sponsor Exposure" which measures the amount of time a player's sponsor logos appear on screen during weekend PGA Tour telecasts.

Woods only played three weekend rounds this year, two at the Masters and one at the PGA Championship.

The PIP was implemented in 2021 as a way to reward members who, through a series of metrics, are shown to drive the most positive interest in the PGA Tour.

The program was expanded this year to include the top 20 players and US$100 in total payouts, up from 10 players and US$40 million last year.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (US$5.5 million) was sixth on the list while the next four players - Xander Schauffele, US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau each earned US$5 million.

Collin Morikawa, Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Billy Horschel were 11th-15th, respectively, and each earned US$3 million. Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland rounded out the top 20 and will each get US$2 million.

Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young and Sam Burns - who would have qualified under the slightly-modified criteria being used for 2023 - were added to the list and will each get US$2 million.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.