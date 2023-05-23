Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Woods withdraws from US Open while recovering from surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Woods withdraws from US Open while recovering from surgery

Woods withdraws from US Open while recovering from surgery

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2023 Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 16th green during the second round REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

23 May 2023 04:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tiger Woods will not compete in next month's U.S. Open while he recovers from recent surgery, the major tournament's organisers said on Monday.

The 15-times major winner withdrew from the Masters midway through the tournament due to injury and had fusion surgery on a bone in his ankle last month to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus bone fracture.

Woods did not participate in this month's PGA Championship, the year's second major.

The 47-year-old has kept a limited competition schedule after a 2021 car crash that required his leg to be rebuilt.

The U.S. Open runs from June 15-18 at the Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.