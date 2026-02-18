Woods won't rule out playing in this year's Masters

Feb 17 : Tiger Woods, still recovering from the back surgery he had last October, may not have a target date for his long-awaited return to competition but made clear on Tuesday that he had not yet ruled out competing in this year's Masters.

Woods, speaking to reporters ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, where he is the tournament host, was asked whether the April 9-12 Masters was off the table.

"No," Woods, who has not competed since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open, said before unleashing a large smile.

The 15-times major champion, who also had surgery in March 2025 to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, got clearance last December to resume chipping and putting for the first time since undergoing the lumbar disc replacement surgery.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

As for his Achilles, Woods said it is no longer an issue but the back remains sore.

"As far as the disc replacement, it's just sore. It takes time," said Woods. "My body has been through a lot. It's just one of those things where it's each and every day, I keep trying, I keep progressing, I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again."