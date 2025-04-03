Worcester to join expanded English Championship three years after going bust

LONDON :Worcester Warriors are set for a return to top-level rugby as part of an expanded second-tier Championship of 14 teams, the RFU announced on Thursday.

Worcester were one of three Premiership teams to go into administration in 2022/23, along with Wasps and London Irish.

They were thrown out of the league with an unpaid tax bill of around 6 million pounds ($7.89 million) and their players and staff were all laid off.

From next season the league will increase from 12 to 14 teams, including the 12 current Championship clubs, Worcester and the promoted National League 1 club, subject to meeting the league’s Minimum Operating Standards.

Worcester's new owners bought the rugby assets from the administrator of the insolvent entity, the RFU said.

The club have to provide a financial security guarantee, held by the RFU, as well as committing to paying off debts left by the previous owners to rugby creditors.

The winners of this year's Championship will not be able to challenge for promotion to the Premiership after the RFU ruled that the leading contenders did not satisfy the ground capacity rules.

"Today marks a significant step forward with Worcester Warriors returning to professional rugby under new ownership in a heartland for our sport with the club’s new owners having provided a financial security guarantee, held by the RFU, as well as committing to paying off debts left by the previous owners to rugby creditors," said Simon Gillham, Tier 2 Board Chair.

"Worcester bring with them a fan base, history, commercial value and infrastructure that will be important to the league; we’re really pleased see their return to professional rugby as I’m sure are their fans."

Richmond, who went bust in 1999 four years after turning professional, are currently top of League One and have satisfied the criteria regarding promotion.

($1 = 0.7602 pounds)