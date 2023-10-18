Logo
Worcester Warriors Women withdraw from Premiership Rugby
Worcester Warriors Women withdraw from Premiership Rugby

FILE PHOTO:Rugby Union - Women's Premier 15's - Worcester Warriors v Bristol Bears - Sixways Stadium, Worcester, Britain - March 28, 2021 Worcester Warriors Women's Carys Cox in action with Bristol Bears Women's Natalia John Action Images/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 01:29AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 01:36AM)
Worcester Warriors Women have withdrawn from this season's league and cup competitions, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Worcester's men's team entered administration in September 2022 but the women's team secured backing that allowed them to carry on playing.

Yet Cube International, the club's owners, have withdrawn their support and they will not fulfil any future fixtures, the statement said.

"It has been our privilege to support Warriors Women through the last season. Despite our best efforts we have had to make the emotionally challenging decision to withdraw from the league," Cube founder Andy Moss said.

The RFU added that Worcester's cup match against Bristol Bears scheduled for Saturday had been cancelled, and updates to the fixture schedule would be announced in due course.

Source: Reuters

