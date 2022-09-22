Worcester's game against Newcastle to go ahead after they provide assurances

Worcester Warriors have successfully provided assurances to the Rugby Football Union (RFU) that they can safely host their Premiership game against Newcastle Falcons at the weekend, the club said on Thursday.

Worcester, who are looking for new owners after being served a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, were set a deadline by the RFU on Wednesday. They were also given five days to come up with a credible financial plan to avoid suspension.

"All criteria has been met for Saturday's match against @FalconsRugby to take place at Sixways," the team said in a statement on Twitter, adding that Worcester women's trip to Exeter Chiefs had also been confirmed.

The RFU said they were concerned that the lack of available funds would not allow the club to be sustainable over the long term, while Worcester MP Robin Walker added that he would ask the government to sanction putting the team into administration.

Worcester, who finished 11th last season, lost to London Irish and Exeter in their opening two games.