Sport

Worker dies in Everton stadium accident
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Leicester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Leicester City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 5, 2022 General view outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo
15 Aug 2023 02:17AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 02:39AM)
A man has died in an accident while working on the new Everton stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The Liverpool Echo said a 26-year-old man sustained head injuries in an incident involving "heavy machinery." He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We are shocked and saddened by today's tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team," Everton added.

Everton said an investigation had been launched with the relevant authorities by the contractor to establish the full details of the incident.

Source: Reuters

