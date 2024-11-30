Working with Murray both surprising and exciting, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic described his decision to team up with recently retired rival Andy Murray as a surprise to everyone but said he could not be more excited by the prospect of the two former world number ones working together.

Murray agreed to join Djokovic's team last week and will coach the 24-times Grand Slam champion at the Australian Open next year.

"I was going through a process of thinking about next season in the last couple of months, and trying to figure out what I need at this stage of my career," Djokovic told Sky Sports on Friday.

"I stopped with my coach Goran Ivanisevic, that I was very successful with for many years, in March. So I took about six months to really think about if I (actually) need a coach, and if yes, who that's going to be and the profile of the coach."

The 37-year-old said he and his team considered various candidates for the job but the requirements were strict.

"We were going through different names and I realised the perfect coach for me at this point would be someone that has been through the experiences that I'm going through, possibly a multiple Grand Slam winner, former number one," Djokovic said.

"I was thinking about different people and then Andy Murray discussion appeared on the table with me and my team. (I decided) to give him a call and see how it goes.

"It caught him a little bit off guard as well because he wasn't expecting it, so we connected really fast and he accepted after a few days."

Djokovic will be targeting a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown under twice Wimbledon winner and three times Grand Slam champion Murray's guidance when the first major of the year begins on Jan. 12.

"I couldn't be more excited about it. This collaboration is a surprise to me as well, to everyone," Djokovic added.

"But it's exciting for tennis. He's been one of my greatest rivals. We're the same age. We've played in all the biggest stadiums in our sport. So I can't wait to get out on the court and prepare for next season."