Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

World Aquatics to debut 'open' category in Berlin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

World Aquatics to debut 'open' category in Berlin

16 Aug 2023 09:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World Aquatics will debut its new "open category" at a World Cup event in Berlin in October, swimming's governing body said on Wednesday.

World Aquatics voted last year to restrict participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an open category, which was announced last month.

"When World Aquatics instituted its Policy on Eligibility for the Men's and Women's Competition Categories, we committed to exploring the creation of an open category," World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said.

The open category will feature in 50-metre and 100m races across all strokes, with the competition running from Oct. 6-8. World Aquatics added that the open category could also be added to more events.

"Berlin is thrilled to champion this groundbreaking initiative with the full endorsement of the German Swimming Federation," the German Swimming Federation's vice president Kai Morgenroth said.

"We're proud to host an event where swimmers can compete without barriers. Berlin is Germany's hub for diversity and inclusion and therefore the perfect location for such a progressive project."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.