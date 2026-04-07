Logo
Logo

Sport

World Athletics to launch standalone marathon championship from 2030
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

World Athletics to launch standalone marathon championship from 2030

World Athletics to launch standalone marathon championship from 2030

Athletics - World Indoor Championships - Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena, Torun, Poland - March 20, 2026 World Athletics president Sebastian Coe before the evening session REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

07 Apr 2026 05:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 7 : World Athletics plans to launch a standalone World Marathon Championship from 2030 under a major overhaul of its distance running calendar, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

The marathon will remain part of the World Championships in 2027 and 2029, but from 2030 it will have its own championship event. 

From 2031, the marathon will not be contested at the World Championships.

The new World Marathon Championship will be held annually, with men and women competing in alternate years, matching the current frequency of the World Championships marathon. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

World Athletics has opened talks with Athens to host the inaugural marathon event.

"We are delighted to be exploring the possibility of a standalone World Marathon Championships with Athens, the place where this iconic discipline was born,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

The annual Road Running Championships will continue as a separate event under the new roadmap.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement