World Athletics looking into menstrual cycle research

ZURICH: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has hailed as "worthwhile" comments by female athletes questioning the apparent lack of research into the effect of the menstrual cycle on performance.

Coe told AFP in an interview in Zurich, host of the Diamond League finals, that he was currently "examining the landscape" to see what research into periods was actually available.

"I have asked our health and science teams to give me the background to whether or not there is research out there," Coe said.

"And if there is, is it being disseminated properly? Are we really understanding as much as we possibly can?

"Is there a need for us to (carry out research) if there is a delta of understanding, or is that something that we can start doing?"