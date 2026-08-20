World Athletics unveils lane draft, jump-offs for new Ultimate Championship

Aug 20 : Sprinters will choose their own lanes, jump-offs will decide winners in the high jump and pole vault, and television viewers will get win probabilities and live fan feedback when World Athletics launches its new Ultimate Championship.

The sport's governing body unveiled a series of innovations on Thursday for the inaugural September 11 to 13 event in Budapest, part of a broader effort by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe to make the sport more appealing to younger audiences and create a more entertainment-driven product.

Among the most eye-catching changes is a "lane draft" for the men's and women's 200 metres, where athletes will select their preferred semi-final heat and lane live in front of media and fans the day before competition.

Runners will pick in order of their world ranking.

The Ultimate Championship will also guarantee outright winners in the vertical jumps, with no first-place ties permitted. Instead, any deadlock in the high jump or pole vault will be settled by a jump-off.

Field events are also being streamlined. Apart from the vertical jumps, all athletes will receive two attempts before the field is gradually reduced from eight competitors to six and then four, ensuring the focus remains on the leading contenders.

Broadcasts will feature augmented graphics, including projected finishing positions and win probabilities.

Athlete introductions in the stadium and other event presentation elements have been developed alongside Olympic champion Noah Lyles, while pole vault world record-holder Mondo Duplantis has created the event's anthem.

The competition will have a different appearance, set against a black infield designed to draw attention to whichever event is taking place.