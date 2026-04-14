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World champion Jepchirchir to miss London Marathon due to injury
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World champion Jepchirchir to miss London Marathon due to injury

World champion Jepchirchir to miss London Marathon due to injury

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's Marathon Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir celebrates after winning the Women's Marathon Final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

14 Apr 2026 06:08PM
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April 14 : World champion Peres Jepchirchir has withdrawn from this month's London Marathon because a stress fracture delayed the start of her training, race organisers said on Tuesday.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Jepchirchir won the London Marathon in 2024 and last year's World Championship title.

“I was only able to resume training in late January," the 32-year-old Kenyan said in a statement.

"I know that to be competitive at the London Marathon you have to be at your top level and despite my best efforts, I’m just short of that due to my lack of training."

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Jepchirchir also missed the event last year due to an ankle injury.

Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has also withdrawn from the race on April 26 due to an Achilles injury.

Source: Reuters
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