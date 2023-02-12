Logo
Sport

World champion Tola's wife and brother win Dubai Marathon
Sport

World champion Tola's wife and brother win Dubai Marathon

12 Feb 2023 03:55PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 03:55PM)
Ethiopian world champion Tamirat Tola's wife Dera Dida won the women's race at the Dubai Marathon on Sunday while his brother Abdisa Tola triumphed in the men's event.

Dida celebrated the biggest win of her career by clocking a personal best of 2:21:11, with Ruti Aga second and Siranesh Yirga third on an all-Ethiopian podium.

Abdisa Tola, 22, won with a world-leading time of 2:05:42 on his marathon debut while compatriots Deresa Geleta and Haymanot Alew Engdayehu came second and third respectively.

The marathon was held in Dubai for the first time since 2019.

Source: Reuters

