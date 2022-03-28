Logo
Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. (Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri)
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race on the podium with second placed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. (Photo: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri)
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after winning the race. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)
Red Bull's Max Verstappen before the race. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)
28 Mar 2022 02:34AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 03:02AM)
JEDDAH: Formula one champion Max Verstappen swept past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to take his first win of the season at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of Leclerc, who keeps the championship lead, having led a Ferrari one-two in last week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for the Italian team.

"Wow, that was close, wow, unbelievable!" Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the radio.

"Well done, Max great, great job," he added.

The win was the 21st of Verstappen's career and handed him his first points of the year after Red Bull's double retirement in Bahrain. 

His team mate Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, was unable to convert his first career pole into victory after the Mexican's strategy was undone by the safety car.

George Russell took fifth for struggling Mercedes ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who edged McLaren's Lando Norris to sixth by just 0.1 seconds. 

Lewis Hamilton, winner of last year's inaugural Saudi race, recovered to claim the final point in 10th after starting 15th.

Source: Reuters/ec

