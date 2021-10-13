Logo
World Championship bronze medallist Tirop found allegedly stabbed to death
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Women's 10,000 Metres Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 28, 2019 Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop reacts after finishing third in the final REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

13 Oct 2021 08:29PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 08:27PM)
Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, Kenya's two-times World Championship bronze medallist, was found allegedly stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the finals after clocking 14:39.62.

"Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise," Athletics Kenya said in a statement https://twitter.com/athletics_kenya/status/1448245193493385217.

Last month, Tirop smashed the women-only 10km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28 seconds from the previous record held by Morocco's Asmae Leghzaoui from 2002.

Tirop won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m event, and also won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

