Argentina hold edge over France in World Cup final: Singapore football coaches, players

If Argentina emerge as World Cup champions, it will be their third win after 1978 and 1986. This is their sixth final.

For Singapore national team captain Hariss Harun, 32, Argentina are the favourites as "they would want to do it for Messi".

The Lion City Sailors player said that France will find the "collective spirit of Argentina" tough to overcome.

"They are like a bunch of seasoned fighters who seem to want to help Messi win the one honour that has eluded him so far."

Albirex Niigata head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga added that Argentina as a country "is united in their desire to make him (Messi) the best in the world".

"It's his last World Cup and absolutely he is the best of two teams," said Yoshinaga, the Singapore Premier League Head Coach of the Year.

Another former footballer tipping Argentina to win the final is former Singapore striker and coach V Sundramoorthy.

Now the technical director of the Laos national football team, he said: "They have come back strongly after their opening-game defeat against Saudi Arabia and shown great improvement and character in reaching the final."

"Also the Messi factor. This might be his last World Cup and what a way to finish it by winning the tournament."

"A VERY DIFFERENT FINAL FROM 2018" FOR FRANCE

Despite Messi's brilliance, those whom CNA spoke to also said that Argentina will be up against tough opponents themselves, especially with star players such as Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the French side.

Said Harun: "Mbappe is a game changer and Griezmann has reinvented himself in a deeper role. Griezmann is sure to have a big role and Argentina will have to try to rough him up - something the Argentines are good at."