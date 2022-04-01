Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

DOHA: The draw for this year's World Cup takes place in the shadow of Doha's skyscrapers on Friday (Apr 1), with the focus for the evening on the actual football after a build-up dominated by the many off-field issues surrounding the awarding of the tournament.

It is the most controversial World Cup in history, with Qatar dogged ever since it was named host in 2010 by accusations of vote-buying - which were hotly denied - and questions over the country's suitability.

From human rights concerns to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it has been impossible to keep the spotlight solely on the sport, but FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeated, as he did on Thursday, that it "will be a fantastic and unique World Cup".

"We never will have another World Cup where eight stadiums are all within 50km, fans can watch several games in a day and there is no travel for teams," he insisted ahead of the first World Cup to be played in November and December.

The move away from the usual June and July slot was forced upon FIFA by the heat in the region at that time of year, but the competition is finally approaching and excitement about the draw itself is inevitable.

Friday's event at Doha's Exhibition and Convention Center, with former World Cup winners such as Cafu and Lothar Matthaeus among the draw assistants, will have holders France among the top seeds in Pot One.