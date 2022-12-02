World Cup 2022: England's route to final explained

England are looking to win their second World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:

HOW DID ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

* England finished top of Group B on seven points having beaten Iran 6-2 and drawn 0-0 with the United States, before defeating Wales 3-0.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?

* England's Round of 16 tie will be against Senegal, the runners-up of Group A.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?

* If England beat Senegal they could encounter France in the quarter-finals, provided the 2018 champions can beat Poland.

WHO ARE ENGLAND'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

* If England make it to the semis one of the teams they could face is Group E runners-up Spain, or Portugal if they win Group H.

WHO COULD ENGLAND FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If England go all the way to the final they could potentially find themselves taking on Brazil if, as expected, the five-times winners top Group G.