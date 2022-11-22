Doha Diary: Japanese fans pick up where they left off at the last World Cup

DOHA: Japanese fans have been few and far between at World Cup 2022 so far, from what I have observed.

I've been in Doha for almost a week now, and have only run into a smattering of them outside various venues. Perhaps not too surprising, as their World Cup campaign only kicks off on Wednesday (Nov 23) with their first group game against Germany.

But Samurai Blue fans have already begun to leave a lasting impression in Qatar.

In a video by Omar Farooq, which has received over 600,000 likes on Instagram, Japanese fans were seen picking up litter after the World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador.