US sports reporter dies while covering Qatar World Cup

WASHINGTON: A widely-known United States sports reporter -- who made headlines when he was detained at the Qatar World Cup for wearing a rainbow shirt -- died Friday (Dec 9) while covering the quarter finals in Doha, according to his wife and the US Soccer federation.

Grant Wahl "made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us," US Soccer said in a statement.

It said that the "entire US Soccer family is heartbroken" by Wahl's passing.

His wife Celine Gounder, a renowned epidemiologist and expert on diseases like COVID-19, responded to the US Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated journalist who later moved to Substack, had been tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match earlier on Friday.

He said last month he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

He said in late November that World Cup security denied him entry to the United States' opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

NPR reported he died while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match. The American media outlet said he collapsed in the press tribune as the match was winding down.

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene before taking him away on a stretcher. The Wall Street Journal said Wahl apparently suffered a heart attack.

Other details surrounding his death were not immediately clear.

He wrote on Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

"I didn't have COVID (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis," he said on Substack this week.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wahl, 48, helped build football's popularity in the US through decades of vivid reporting at Sports Illustrated, which he joined in 1996.

He remained at the magazine until 2020, and a year later joined CBS Sports for whom he was covering Friday's Argentina-Netherlands match at Lusail Stadium.

News of his death triggered an outpouring of emotion from the football world.

"He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable," Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said in reaction to news of Wahl's death.

"Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: Teams, players, coaches and that many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport," US Soccer said.