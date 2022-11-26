'We have to keep going': Japan buoyed by Germany victory, but not getting carried away

DOHA: Their historic 2-1 triumph over Germany may have sent shockwaves reverberating across the footballing world, but Japan are refusing to get carried away.

Speaking to CNA after a training session on Friday (Nov 25), various Samurai Blue players reiterated that the job is far from done.

Japan will face Costa Rica on Sunday (Nov 27), and a win, coupled with anything other than a Germany victory against Spain, could see Hajime Moriyasu's men progress to the last 16 for the fourth time in their history.

"The mood is really positive, but we're not completely relieved. Because we still have nothing - we still haven't qualified," said goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt.

At the training session, players were put through their paces, and spirits looked high among Moriyasu's men despite the blazing midday sun.

"Of course we feel good. I also feel good because we won against Germany," added defender Ko Itakura.