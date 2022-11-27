No joy for Japan as they slump to defeat by Costa Rica

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: They had left it late to shock fancied Germany but it was Japan who were given a taste of their own medicine on Sunday (Nov 27).

A late goal from Keysher Fuller - Costa Rica’s first shot on target at the World Cup - saw them take a 1-0 victory in a tepid game of football played under the baking afternoon sun at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The result blows the group wide open with Japan, Costa Rica and Spain now on three points. Germany will face Spain in Sunday’s late kickoff.

Japan will next take on Spain on Thursday, while Costa Rica will play Germany.

After the euphoria of their upset against Germany, the Japan team looked disjointed in a first half where neither side registered a shot on target.

Head coach Hajime Moriyasu made five changes from the side that stunned the Germans 2-1, with Miki Yamane, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan, Yuki Soma, and Ayase Ueda coming in for Hiroki Sakai, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda.