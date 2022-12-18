5 most memorable goals of the 2022 World Cup

DOHA: From acrobatic volleys, to long-range piledrivers and sweeping team goals, here is a look back at some of the most memorable goals of the 2022 World Cup.

Richarlison, Brazil vs Serbia, Group G

Without doubt the most acrobatic goal of the tournament came after the Brazilian striker had already made his mark in Qatar by putting his team 1-0 up in their opening group game.

A Vinicius cross with the outside of his right boot was controlled by Richarlison with his left foot, before he spun around and leapt to score with an outrageous mid-air volley with his right.

It was a goal which led one commentator to declare "That's Brazil", and it suggested they were about to light up the tournament with flair, technique and improvisation. Despite some more moments of magic, however, they were eliminated in the last eight by Croatia.

Salem Al-Dawsari, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Group C

A stunning goal to produce the most stunning result as Saudi Arabia upset the South American giants 2-1 in their opening game.

Al-Dawsari turned sharply in the box, beating two defenders in the process, before he shifted the ball past a third and then, with Leandro Paredes lunging at him, drilled an unstoppable shot into the top far corner.

It was a goal that sent Arabic language commentators wild with delight and will ensure the 31-year-old Al-Dawsari lifelong fame, but Argentina were able to recover from the shock it caused and go on to reach the final.