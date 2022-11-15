World Cup 2022 Qatar stadiums: Guide to Doha venues for FIFA tournament

Following is the list of stadiums which will host the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

Eight stadiums in Doha will host 64 matches at the World Cup and the unique nature of the tournament, which is being held in one location, allows fans to attend more than one game a day, with the venues a maximum of one hour's drive from each other.

LUSAIL STADIUM

Capacity: 80,000

Location: 15km north of central Doha

Lusail Stadium is the largest venue for the tournament and will host the World Cup final on Dec 18.

It is accessible by a metro line (Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line) and will host matches in all rounds of the competition.

Matches:

Nov 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Nov 24: Brazil vs Serbia

Nov 26: Argentina vs Mexico

Nov 28: Portugal vs Uruguay

Nov 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Dec 2: Cameroon vs Brazil

Dec 6: Last-16 game

Dec 9: Quarter-final

Dec 13: First semi-final

Dec 18: Final

AL BAYT STADIUM

Capacity: 60,000

Location: 40km north of Doha

Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.

Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The hosts say that after the World Cup, its upper tier of modular seating will be removed and given to developing countries.

Matches:

Nov 20: Qatar v Ecuador

Nov 23: Morocco v Croatia

Nov 25: England v United States

Nov 27: Spain v Germany

Nov 29: Netherlands v Qatar

Dec 1: Costa Rica v Germany

Dec 4: Last-16 game

Dec 10: Quarter-final

Dec 14: Second semi-final

EDUCATION CITY STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Doha

Inaugurated in 2020, the venue has already hosted the Club World Cup where Bayern Munich won the title in February 2021.

The venue is a stone's throw away from the metro line (Education City Station, Green Line) and will be in use until the quarter-finals.

Matches:

Nov 22: Denmark v Tunisia

Nov 24: Uruguay v South Korea

Nov 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia

Nov 28: South Korea v Ghana

Nov 30: Tunisia v France

Dec 2: South Korea v Portugal

Dec 6: Last-16 game

Dec 9: Quarter-final

STADIUM 974

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 5km from the airport

This temporary stadium is situated near the seafront corniche and is uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers (the number is also the international dialling code of Qatar).

The stadium is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold line).

Matches:

Nov 22: Mexico v Poland

Nov 24: Portugal v Ghana

Nov 26: France v Denmark

Nov 28: Brazil v Switzerland

Nov 30: Poland v Argentina

Dec 2: Serbia v Switzerland

Dec 5: Last-16 game

KHALIFIA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 11km from central Doha

The oldest stadium on Doha, the Khalifia International Stadium was built in 1976 for the Asian Games and has since been renovated and reopened in 2017.

It has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2011 Asian Cup, with the final being played in front of over 37,000 fans.

The venue is situated near the Sports City Metro station (Gold line) and will host the match for third place.

Matches:

Nov 21: England v Iran

Nov 23: Germany v Japan

Nov 25: Netherlands v Ecuador

Nov 27: Croatia v Canada

Nov 29: Ecuador v Senegal

Dec 1: Japan v Spain

Dec 3: Last-16 game

Dec 17: Third-place game

AHMAD BIN ALI STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Rayyan, 20km west of Doha

Inaugurated in December 2020, it hosted the final of the Amir Cup - Qatar's domestic cup - and Club World Cup games.

Nearly half of the seats will be dismantled and given to football projects outside Qatar.

The venue is located near the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).

Matches:

Nov 21: United States v Wales

Nov 23: Belgium v Canada

Nov 25: Wales v Iran

Nov 27: Japan v Costa Rica

Nov 29: Wales v England

Dec 1: Croatia v Belgium

Dec 3: Last-16 game

AL THUMAMA STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: 10km south of Doha, 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport.

The circular design of the stadium is inspired by the 'gahfiya' - the traditional woven cap worn by boys and men in the Middle East.

This stadium's capacity will also be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup.

Matches:

Nov 21: Senegal v Netherlands

Nov 23: Spain v Costa Rica

Nov 25: Qatar v Senegal

Nov 27: Belgium v Morocco

Nov 29: Iran v United States

Dec 1: Canada v Morocco

Dec 4: Last-16 game

Dec 10: Quarter-final

AL JANOUB STADIUM

Capacity: 40,000

Location: Al Wakrah, 30 minutes from central Doha

The stadium design takes inspiration from the 'dhow' pearl fishing boats and has a roof that looks like sails. It was inaugurated in 2019, hosting the Amir Cup final.

The stadium's capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup with the seats to be donated to projects overseas.

Matches:

Nov 22: France v Australia

Nov 24: Switzerland v Cameroon

Nov 26: Tunisia v Australia

Nov 28: Cameroon v Serbia

Nov 30: Australia v Denmark

Dec 2: Ghana v Uruguay

Dec 5: Last-16 game