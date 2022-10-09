Qatar woos the rich with luxury World Cup

DUBAI: With deluxe match packages selling for thousands of dollars and five-star hotels doing a brisk trade, a sheen of glamour coats Qatar's World Cup despite football's working-class roots.

A penchant for luxury in the energy-rich Gulf state, which has one of the world's highest GDPs per head, has rubbed off on an unusually high-end edition of a tournament for the masses.

If you're able to spring US$4,950 for a VIP ticket to a group game, you can enjoy drinks, a six-course meal and entertainment at a lounge overlooking the halfway line at Lusail Stadium, north of Doha.

Those with bottomless budgets in the resource-rich region have attractive accommodation options too, with one third-party site offering US$4,000-a-night hotel rooms and US$26,000 for a "head of state" suite - with a 30-night minimum stay.

Things are a little different for ordinary fans.

Cheaper options include a steel bed in a shared room in the semi-desert near the capital at US$84 a night, or accommodation on docked cruise ships from US$179 to US$800.

Stadium crowds will include Qatar's migrant labourers, who were offered some tickets at 40 riyals (US$11) to watch a sport whose players and core supporters are traditionally blue-collar.

According to Ronan Evain, executive director of Football Supporters Europe, the onus on "premium" experiences has left some fans cold.

"It's clear that there's a focus on a type of premium tourism, but the vast majority that go to a World Cup are middle-class," Evain told AFP.

"They're not the sort of people who can afford to stay on a cruise liner at US$5,000 a week."

"SOLUTION IS TO CANCEL"

The hordes of ticketless fans that usually descend on a World Cup will be reduced in number, as only ticket holders and up to three guests each can enter Qatar during the Nov 20 to Dec 18 tournament.

Many supporters will stay elsewhere in the Gulf and board the estimated 100 to 200 World Cup shuttle flights a day from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman.

Even those options do not come cheap.