Algeria come from behind for 2-1 World Cup win over Jordan

Petkovic brought on Nabil Bentaleb and Benbouali at the break, and Algeria lifted their intensity.

Surrounded by Jordan defenders, Benbouali rose highest to meet a Mahrez corner and sent a glancing header bouncing into the corner of the net in the 69th minute.

Thirteen minutes later, Algeria took the lead from another setpiece.

Substitute Anis Hadj Moussa curled in a corner kick and a deflection off Jordan goalscorer Al-Rashdan allowed a gleeful Gouiri to poke in the winner.

For Algeria, it sets the stage for a grudge match against Austria, 44 years after the "Disgrace of Gijon".

At the 1982 World Cup, Austria and West Germany were alleged to have colluded in a group match against each other to ensure both would advance at the expense of eliminated Algeria.

West Germany and Austria denied wrongdoing and FIFA cleared them.

Algeria can take a measure of revenge against Austria when they face them in Kansas City on Saturday, while Jordan face Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi, who has scored all five of their goals at the World Cup so far.