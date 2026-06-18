Yirenkyi's last-gasp strike seals 1-0 victory for Ghana over Panama

Ghana, competing in their fifth World Cup and looking to improve on their run to the quarter-finals ​in 2010, were forced to play the match without Thomas Partey after the midfielder was denied entry into Canada and lost a visa appeal.

Panama, bolstered by a vociferous red-clad contingent of supporters, were energetic, purposeful and threatening in the final third while Ghana were unable to find their rhythm until the second half.

Ati Zigi was by far Ghana's best player in the first half, commanding his area impressively while his teammates were unable to manage a single attempt on the Panama goal, but he did not come out for the second half after a collision.

Cecilio Waterman nearly put Panama in front in the second minute with a slick first-time strike from a brilliant pass from Amir Murillo, but was denied by a diving save from Ati Zigi.

Shortly after a hydration break that was loudly booed by spectators as light rain fell, Panama threw everything they could at the Ghana goal but failed to find a way through.