Spain, Argentina locked at 0-0 as World Cup final goes into extra time

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Spain and Argentina remained deadlocked in the World Cup final at 0-0 after 90 minutes on Sunday (Jul 19), sending the World Cup final into extra time.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough despite chances at both ends, with Spain dominating possession in the second half.

Enzo Fernandez, who scored against England in the semi-final, was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late into injury time.