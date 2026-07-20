Logo
Logo

Sport

Spain, Argentina locked at 0-0 as World Cup final goes into extra time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Spain, Argentina locked at 0-0 as World Cup final goes into extra time

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough despite chances at both ends, with Spain dominating possession in the second half.

Spain, Argentina locked at 0-0 as World Cup final goes into extra time

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a free kick from Spain's Lamine Yamal. (Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

20 Jul 2026 05:16AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 05:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Spain and Argentina remained deadlocked in the World Cup final at 0-0 after 90 minutes on Sunday (Jul 19), sending the World Cup final into extra time.

Neither side was able to find a breakthrough despite chances at both ends, with Spain dominating possession in the second half.

Enzo Fernandez, who scored against England in the semi-final, was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late into injury time.

Spain's Pedri shoots at goal during the World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on Jul 19, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)
Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card during the World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York on Jul 19, 2026. (Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II)

There was nothing to separate the defending champions and the reigning Euro winners at half-time.

Teenager Lamine Yamal had an early effort while Mikel Oyarzabal shot straight at Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez later in the opening period.

New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella came close for Spain as he flashed a shot across goal shortly before half-time.

Lamine Yamal had a chance to win the match outright with a free kick from the edge of the box with virtually the last kick of the game, but Emi Martínez was equal to it.

Source: Agencies/nh

Related Topics

World Cup 2026 Spain Argentina
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement