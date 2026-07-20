Spain, Argentina locked at 0-0 as World Cup final goes into extra time
Neither side was able to find a breakthrough despite chances at both ends, with Spain dominating possession in the second half.
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Spain and Argentina remained deadlocked in the World Cup final at 0-0 after 90 minutes on Sunday (Jul 19), sending the World Cup final into extra time.
Neither side was able to find a breakthrough despite chances at both ends, with Spain dominating possession in the second half.
Enzo Fernandez, who scored against England in the semi-final, was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late into injury time.
There was nothing to separate the defending champions and the reigning Euro winners at half-time.
Teenager Lamine Yamal had an early effort while Mikel Oyarzabal shot straight at Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez later in the opening period.
New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella came close for Spain as he flashed a shot across goal shortly before half-time.
Lamine Yamal had a chance to win the match outright with a free kick from the edge of the box with virtually the last kick of the game, but Emi Martínez was equal to it.