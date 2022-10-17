World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

DOHA: Qatari landlords eyeing profit from the looming World Cup have been kicking out a growing number of mostly foreign tenants, sometimes with just a few days' notice.

More than one million football fans are expected to descend on the capital Doha during the November to December tournament, putting a strain on the tiny Gulf nation.

Landlords who have spotted an opening to increase rents "show no pity" and the market is dominated by "greed", said a representative of a real estate company, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reem, a foreigner working for a major Qatari company, was told she had a week to leave her apartment.

The woman, using a pseudonym to avoid blowback from her employer, told AFP the owner of the block wanted the dozens of apartments he has rented to her employers emptied so they could earn more during the World Cup.

"We felt humiliated," Reem said.

The company has moved Reem and other employees into a hotel, but they can only stay there until Nov 15, five days before the tournament kicks off.

They were told they will then move into "temporary" apartments, she said.

"Leaving home with all our belongings in bags and boxes to go into a hotel room was a disaster."

Other tenants in Doha told AFP they were similarly forced to choose between paying more on rent or leaving.