World Cup-bound trio invited to compete in Currie Cup
21 Feb 2022 10:17PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 10:17PM)
CAPE TOWN : Georgia, Kenya and Zimbabwe will take part in South Africa's domestic Currie Cup tournament from April, offering an opportunity for more regular competition ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup, SA Rugby said on Monday.

The three countries are in contention for a place at next year’s tournament in France and have been added to the participants in the second tier of the competition between April and June.

Kenya and Zimbabwe are both playing in the last phase of African World Cup qualifiers in July while Georgia could have their qualification wrapped up next month as they look to top the Rugby Europe Championship for a second successive year.

In the Currie Cup First Division, the trio of international participants will join defending champions Leopards along with Griffons, South Western Districts, Boland, Eastern Province, Border and the Valke over a single round of matches, with the final scheduled in June.

South Africa’s top domestic teams are playing in the United Rugby Championship, against Irish, Italian, Scottish and Welsh opposition, as well as in the Currie Cup Premier Division.

The Currie Cup final is scheduled for June 25, a week after the URC final.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

