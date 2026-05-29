World Cup crashes New Zealand goalkeeper's wedding plans

May 29 : Auckland FC goalkeeper Michael Woud has had to put his wedding plans on hold after being selected in New Zealand's squad for the World Cup, but he says taking part in soccer's biggest tournament is not a bad reason to cancel.

Woud got engaged a year ago when he had little inkling he would be in coach Darren Bazeley's World Cup plans and had intended to wed fiancée Zana Renton around the time of the June 11 to July 19 finals in North America.

Bazeley confirmed six-cap Woud as his third goalkeeper in the 26-man squad behind Max Crocombe and Alex Paulsen this month. And while Woud might not get to play a minute at the World Cup, he said Renton had signed off on it.

"My fiancée was really supportive about it. It's not a bad thing to cancel your wedding for – it only happens every four years," the 27-year-old keeper told New Zealand media.

"We'll just do it next year."

Woud takes his place in New Zealand's squad after a mid-season wobble saw him dropped as starting goalkeeper for Auckland.

He was reinstated almost immediately when the man who replaced him, Oliver Sail, suffered a knee injury in January and was ruled out of the rest of the A-League season as well as World Cup contention.

Woud grabbed his second chance with both hands and ended up playing a key role in Auckland winning their first A-League championship.

After making the only save in a penalty shootout in a playoff win over Melbourne City, Woud kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 Grand Final victory over Sydney FC last weekend to help Auckland become the first New Zealand team to win the Australian top flight.

Woud is comfortable with his task at the World Cup where he will more than likely be the goalkeeping equivalent of a bridesmaid.

"I think my role is quite clear," he said.

"Being the number three goalkeeper and being a support for the other goalkeepers and if I was called upon, to do my best."

New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team among 48 nations at the World Cup, play Iran, Egypt and Belgium in the group stage.